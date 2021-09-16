American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of AXL stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. 22,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

