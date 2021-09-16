American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 11,624 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,620,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,507 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,431 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,901,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 537,212 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of SU opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

