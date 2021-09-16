American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 35,849 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 35,849 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of Golar LNG worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 295,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLNG. TheStreet downgraded Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.