American Century Companies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 178.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

UBS Group initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

