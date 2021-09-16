American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 144,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

FRC opened at $200.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.35. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

