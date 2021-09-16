American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,993 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.29% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 36.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

RYAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

RYAM stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $441.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 3.74. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.