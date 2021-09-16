American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,447 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Park Aerospace worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Park Aerospace by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKE opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $36,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

