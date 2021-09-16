American Century Companies Inc. Buys 27,725 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,725 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC boosted its position in APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in APA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in APA by 40.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist reduced their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

