American Century Companies Inc. Buys 5,424 Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA lowered their price target on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of QFIN opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The business had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. As a group, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

