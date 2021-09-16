American Century Companies Inc. Buys 69,459 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Berry worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Berry by 91.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278,609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Berry by 38.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 273,543 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry by 15.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Berry by 299.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berry by 21.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $492.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.94. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

