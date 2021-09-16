American Century Companies Inc. Buys 7,670 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 206.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,561,000 after purchasing an additional 104,717 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,795,000 after purchasing an additional 736,830 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,879,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after purchasing an additional 278,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of SSD opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.61.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

