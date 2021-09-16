American Century Companies Inc. Buys New Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.08% of Marcus & Millichap as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

MMI opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.86. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $41.51.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. Marcus & Millichap’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $99,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $108,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,411 shares of company stock valued at $895,773. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.