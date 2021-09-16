American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294,441 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 26,463 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 149,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $85.34 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

