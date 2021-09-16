American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,238 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 97,326 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 521,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 117,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Shares of CS opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

