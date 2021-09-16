American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.8% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

