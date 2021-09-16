American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.08.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,977 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.