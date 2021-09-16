American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.24% of Midland States Bancorp worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $531.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.10. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.