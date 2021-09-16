American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX opened at $109.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.08 and a twelve month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.