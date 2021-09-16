American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 165,955 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth $394,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 922.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after buying an additional 534,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 357.9% during the first quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 626,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

SJR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

NYSE SJR opened at $28.83 on Thursday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.96%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

