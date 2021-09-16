American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.16% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 111,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $53,205.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 7,957 shares of company stock valued at $224,831 in the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AOSL opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

