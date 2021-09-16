American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,735 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Entegris by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after buying an additional 22,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $131.09 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.70 and its 200 day moving average is $114.59.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,127 shares of company stock worth $7,004,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.