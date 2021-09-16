American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

HVT opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $624.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.64. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $249.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

