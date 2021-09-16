American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Middlesex Water worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 16.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth $59,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $107,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $1,115,031. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSEX shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

MSEX opened at $108.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

