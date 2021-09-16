American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.28% of MVB Financial worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MVB Financial by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

MVB Financial stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $461.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.