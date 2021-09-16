American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,540 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,834 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,434,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,350,000 after buying an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after buying an additional 39,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $559.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.