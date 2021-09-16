American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 740,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,251,000 after acquiring an additional 104,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,070,000 after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ARW opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.88. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.27 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.