American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE ENB opened at $40.27 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.