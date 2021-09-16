American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 197,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 316,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after acquiring an additional 195,136 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $78.90 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.32, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.45.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

