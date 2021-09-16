American Century Companies Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Gatos Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 165,090 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gatos Silver news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

Gatos Silver stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

