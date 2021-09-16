American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,894 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,534 shares of company stock valued at $33,852,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $156.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.41 and a 200 day moving average of $151.13. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

