American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 142,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.09% of SiriusPoint at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $9,108,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth approximately $6,335,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

