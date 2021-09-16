American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $814,468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at about $40,938,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its position in NVR by 2,439.2% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in NVR by 35.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in NVR by 27.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,880,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR opened at $4,935.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5,096.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4,910.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,823.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $42.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

