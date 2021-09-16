American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 33,126 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Costamare worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Costamare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 14.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

CMRE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE CMRE opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.69. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.03 million. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

