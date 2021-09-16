American Century Companies Inc. Purchases Shares of 107,586 GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 107,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 99.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 471,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 235,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1,102.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 596,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 546,782 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 40.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. The business had revenue of $330.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

