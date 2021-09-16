American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Xerox by 69.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Xerox by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 163,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Xerox by 1.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,323,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,528,000 after purchasing an additional 106,605 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

