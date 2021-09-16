American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 112.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of IDT worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.14.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

