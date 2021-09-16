American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,358,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 749,830 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 697,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 385,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth $20,407,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,667,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,511,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 270.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after buying an additional 234,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $63.32 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on MC. Wolfe Research upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.