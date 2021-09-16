American Century Companies Inc. Sells 11,507 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in YETI by 167.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 79,733 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in YETI by 11.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in YETI by 25.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $101.33 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.