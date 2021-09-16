American Century Companies Inc. Takes $1.31 Million Position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 303,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.22% of Audacy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Audacy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,051,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,480.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,500 in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Audacy stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Audacy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $463.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

