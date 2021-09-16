American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.75. American Century Quality Preferred ETF shares last traded at $41.67, with a volume of 1,945 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

