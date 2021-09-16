American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $161.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.56 and a 200-day moving average of $158.32. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

