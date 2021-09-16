American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $169.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.
AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.
NYSE AXP opened at $161.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.56 and a 200 day moving average of $158.32.
In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $69,958,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Express by 72.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in American Express by 20.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
