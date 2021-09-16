American Express (NYSE:AXP) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $169.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

NYSE AXP opened at $161.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.56 and a 200 day moving average of $158.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $69,958,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Express by 72.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in American Express by 20.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

