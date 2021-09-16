American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.09

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as high as C$2.63. American Lithium shares last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 672,910 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$457.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.09.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

