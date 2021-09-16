American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.020-$2.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.70 million.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.73 million and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

In related news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.47% of American Outdoor Brands worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

