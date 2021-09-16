American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stake Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of American States Water worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 210,731 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American States Water by 65.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 45,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 37,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American States Water by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,807.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWR opened at $88.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.04.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

