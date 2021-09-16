American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Position Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Tower by 14.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Argus increased their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $293.79. 7,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

