American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Raises Dividend to $1.31 Per Share

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

American Tower has increased its dividend by 72.9% over the last three years.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $297.14. The stock had a trading volume of 887,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,297. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Tower stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.94% of American Tower worth $1,154,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.