American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Insider Ulrich Trogele Purchases 3,000 Shares

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) insider Ulrich Trogele bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AVD traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 345,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,459. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $134.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 95,722.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

