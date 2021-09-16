American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Lowered by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of American Water Works worth $14,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $181.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,050. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

