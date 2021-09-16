American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Acquires $396,360.00 in Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMWD traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $65.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,016. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 2.24. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.79.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 8,203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

